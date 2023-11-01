Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 39,365,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 70,444,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 107,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 212.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 385,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 35.5% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.