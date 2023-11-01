First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Trading Down 4.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.08. Approximately 48,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 157,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.14 million, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
