First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Trading Down 4.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.08. Approximately 48,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 157,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.14 million, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCLN. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the first quarter worth $11,259,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 702.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 218,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 191,156 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $9,611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 77.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 107,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $4,498,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

