Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading Down 5.7%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $58.32. 42,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 146,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $88.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRUS

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.89. The stock has a market cap of $634.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1,428.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $56,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.