Brokers Set Expectations for The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.78. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BK opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 129,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.