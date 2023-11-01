VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading 3.2% Higher

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 88,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 138,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile
Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model that generates accurate heart volumetric measurements.
