Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.91

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 224161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CLMT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Featured Articles

