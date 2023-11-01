Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Trading Down 4.6%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.44 and last traded at $63.77. 111,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,019,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average is $79.20. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 157.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 4,297 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $291,895.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,503,419.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 4,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $291,895.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,503,419.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,968.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 90,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,409 shares of company stock worth $1,383,629 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

