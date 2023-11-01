Johnson & Johnson Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $357.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

