Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading Up 5.7%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.55. 18,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 490,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACLX. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of -0.60.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $106,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,787.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Arcellx by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arcellx by 98.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Arcellx by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Arcellx by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

