Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Trading Down 2.8%

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $948.44 and last traded at $948.44. Approximately 18,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 123,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $976.25.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,434.43.

The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,102.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,257.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

