Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Short Interest Up 6.6% in October

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,300 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 799,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 289,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Cohu Price Performance

Cohu stock opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.58. Cohu has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $43.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Cohu had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Cohu will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COHU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,369.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 209.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

