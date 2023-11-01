SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Price Down 2.6%

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.21. 31,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 412,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWI

SolarWinds Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.51 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. Analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $435,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.