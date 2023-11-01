Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.30. 202,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,233,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,400 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,976.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,420. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,976.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $137,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,829.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,575 shares of company stock worth $3,399,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

