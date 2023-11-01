Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,950,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 48,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $35,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

