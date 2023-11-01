Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Down 4.2%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $114.50 and last traded at $114.50. 95,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 571,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.10.

Repligen Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Repligen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Repligen by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

