PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Trading Up 5.2%

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.24. Approximately 19,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 352,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PRA Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PRA Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.10 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $502,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,697,780.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 903,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,700,000 after acquiring an additional 158,068 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in PRA Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 74,494 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,949,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

