Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $128.71 and last traded at $130.49. Approximately 122,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 554,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.43.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth $82,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,529,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

