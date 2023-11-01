HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.76. 1,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 44,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $573.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.81 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 22.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after buying an additional 316,042 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in HBT Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 877,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 19.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 39,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

