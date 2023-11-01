Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31. 212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $638.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

