Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.62

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.62 and last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 542242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.39.

The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.45.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.1% during the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 20.7% in the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

