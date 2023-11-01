UDR (NYSE:UDR) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America now has a $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00. UDR traded as low as $31.13 and last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 1240097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UDR. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush began coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.63%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

