Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.63

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 1237910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,052,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

