Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.24

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.24 and last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 116195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $881.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth $3,573,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 241.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 119,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 84,531 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 185,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 83,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,837,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

