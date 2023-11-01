JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 182,357 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the previous session’s volume of 44,618 shares.The stock last traded at $48.67 and had previously closed at $48.58.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $691.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,575,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

