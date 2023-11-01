Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Capitalization of $278.24 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $278.24 million and approximately $73.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00032091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00022189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,403,826 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

