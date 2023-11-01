iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $72.88

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.88 and last traded at $73.19, with a volume of 3411667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.62.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.