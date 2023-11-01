WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 769,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 406,360 shares.The stock last traded at $35.84 and had previously closed at $35.64.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,122,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,143,000 after buying an additional 168,521 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 7.9% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 597,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after buying an additional 43,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 565,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after buying an additional 161,238 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

