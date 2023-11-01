WAX Reaches One Day Volume of $63.78 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, WAX has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $202.43 million and approximately $63.78 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,073,232,031 coins and its circulating supply is 3,370,989,658 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,073,095,642.234211 with 3,370,853,268.5165877 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05985169 USD and is down -6.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $88,327,925.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

