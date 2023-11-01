Sovos Brands (SOVO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sovos Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sovos Brands Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $1,014,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,029,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,771,110.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sovos Brands news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,979,761 shares in the company, valued at $44,604,015.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $1,014,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,029,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771,110.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $3,156,450. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 18.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the second quarter worth about $465,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sovos Brands by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 286,537 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 101.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOVO. Stephens lowered Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

