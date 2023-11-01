Silk Road Medical (SILK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Silk Road Medical to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.32 million. On average, analysts expect Silk Road Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $291.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. CL King lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $30,949.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at $780,207.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $30,949.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,207.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,987.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,444 shares of company stock valued at $221,571 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

