Wedbush Weighs in on McDonald’s Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $11.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.61. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $11.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

NYSE MCD opened at $262.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.06. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 152.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.52%.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

