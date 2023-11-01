WM Technology (MAPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. WM Technology has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a negative net margin of 57.91%. The firm had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.72 million. On average, analysts expect WM Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MAPS stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

Separately, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other WM Technology news, Director Fiona Tan sold 25,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $37,365.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,410.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WM Technology news, Director Fiona Tan sold 25,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $37,365.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,813 shares in the company, valued at $391,410.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Bay sold 20,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 323,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,904.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,850,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 40.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after buying an additional 1,356,144 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WM Technology by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WM Technology by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 842,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 40.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 562,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

