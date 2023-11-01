Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $1.79

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $38.50 million and approximately $277,120.53 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00005191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,380,609 coins and its circulating supply is 21,549,760 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,380,609 with 21,549,760 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.77914346 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $259,416.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.