Wanchain Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $38.36 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00032091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00022189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,268,398 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

