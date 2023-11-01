Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.40.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $200.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.32. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $201.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,607,265. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

