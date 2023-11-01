Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parker Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $206.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.13 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.16. The firm has a market cap of $291.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

