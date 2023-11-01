Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fortive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,690,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,404,000 after purchasing an additional 39,664 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Fortive by 14.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV stock opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

