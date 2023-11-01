Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.96. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

