Ascent Industries (ACNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.80 million. On average, analysts expect Ascent Industries to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ascent Industries alerts:

Ascent Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACNT opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ascent Industries has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Ascent Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascent Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries in the first quarter worth about $820,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ascent Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ascent Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, focuses on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.