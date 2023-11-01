Ascent Industries (ACNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Ascent Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.80 million. On average, analysts expect Ascent Industries to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ascent Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ACNT opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ascent Industries has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $15.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Industries
Ascent Industries Company Profile
Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, focuses on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.
