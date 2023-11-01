Park Place Capital Corp Sells 46 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth $209,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in United Rentals by 20.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,585,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on URI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $406.27 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.31 and a 52-week high of $492.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $442.69 and a 200-day moving average of $419.19.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

