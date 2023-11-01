AMERCO (UHALB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter.
AMERCO Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UHALB opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.96.
AMERCO Company Profile
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
