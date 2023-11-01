JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBLU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

In related news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $75,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

