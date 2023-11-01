Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 246.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Independence Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

View Our Latest Report on IRT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.