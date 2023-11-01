Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 2.5 %
Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.03.
Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 246.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
