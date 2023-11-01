23andMe (ME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. 23andMe has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 110.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.90 million.
23andMe Trading Up 9.7 %
Shares of ME stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. 23andMe has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.50.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in 23andMe by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in 23andMe by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in 23andMe by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.
