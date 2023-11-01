SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 27.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

