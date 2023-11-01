Teekay Tankers (TNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $370.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.67 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 46.25%. The business’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.07. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $49.89.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Teekay Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,508,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 323,746 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 223,057 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $5,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNK. StockNews.com cut Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

