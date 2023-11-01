First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. First Solar updated its FY23 guidance to $7.20-8.00 EPS.

First Solar Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $142.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.77 and a 200 day moving average of $184.70. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 97.57 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a 12-month low of $132.19 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLR. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,810 shares of company stock worth $4,694,068. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $121,554,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Solar by 889.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after buying an additional 511,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.