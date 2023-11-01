Park Place Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ciena by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,801,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,110,000 after buying an additional 221,721 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ciena by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 968,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 92,491 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,911 shares of company stock worth $1,421,258. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Stock Performance

Ciena stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.39.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

