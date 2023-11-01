Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 117.20%.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 453.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 98.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after purchasing an additional 451,175 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after purchasing an additional 406,267 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

