Park Place Capital Corp Has $163,000 Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 69.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $638.33.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.94.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $613.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.77 million. Research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

